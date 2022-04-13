Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

