Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 82.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

