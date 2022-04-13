Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,113,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 828,556 shares of company stock valued at $74,885,724 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

