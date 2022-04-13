Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML stock opened at $594.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.67. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

