Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

