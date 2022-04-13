Venus Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $9.65 or 0.00024180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $117.49 million and $15.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,949.64 or 1.00068977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

