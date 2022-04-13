Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $620,172.68 and $1.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.13 or 0.07617670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00767566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.61 or 0.00580164 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00364217 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

