Novacoin Price Reaches $0.0942 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $220,066.04 and approximately $30.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,949.64 or 1.00068977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

