Ccore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ccore has a market cap of $25,125.84 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded 517,644,453.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.61 or 0.07781667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00034838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

