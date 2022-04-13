ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ChampionX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $117,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

