Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $8.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE EXK opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.