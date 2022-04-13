GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenBox POS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

GreenBox POS stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 4.57.

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 76.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

