12,207 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 324,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.