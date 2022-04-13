Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 103.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

