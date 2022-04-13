Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

