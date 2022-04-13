Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 87,201 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 751.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

