Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

