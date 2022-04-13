Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE ST opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

