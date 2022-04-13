Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

