2,509 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

