Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.11 Million in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

