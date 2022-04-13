Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 370,875 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,875 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.98. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

