Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 2,306 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 131.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.66.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.