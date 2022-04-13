Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,109 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

