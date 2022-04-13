Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

