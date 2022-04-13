Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 15,645 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.