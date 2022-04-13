4,910 Shares in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 326,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90.
