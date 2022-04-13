Xponance Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

