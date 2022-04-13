Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

