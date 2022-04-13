Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

