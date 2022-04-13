Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ledyard National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

