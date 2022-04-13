$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

