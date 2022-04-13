Zacks: Analysts Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Paramount Global reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paramount Global.

Several research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

