Head-To-Head Contrast: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bay National alerts:

29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.85 $43.52 million $6.03 7.89

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bay National and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; Middlesex County of New Jersey; and Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.