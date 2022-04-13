Financial Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Better Choice alerts:

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Better Choice and Gemini Group Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.69%.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Gemini Group Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million 1.84 $3.39 million $0.24 12.00 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Risk & Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Choice beats Gemini Group Global on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Gemini Group Global (Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.