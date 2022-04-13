Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.