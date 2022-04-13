Xponance Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.