Cwm LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

