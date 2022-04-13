Cwm LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.09 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

