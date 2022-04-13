Cwm LLC Invests $296,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $549.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

