2,290 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

