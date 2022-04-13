Cwm LLC Invests $286,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 588,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $4,666,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.77 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

