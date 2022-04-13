DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BR opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

