DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Silgan Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.