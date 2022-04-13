Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,769 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.41% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHN opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

