Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

EWBC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

