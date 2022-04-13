Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,686 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $13,398,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

