Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

