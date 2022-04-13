Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 4.9%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 28,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,000,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 83,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $50,946,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.