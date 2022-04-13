Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 83,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,939 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

